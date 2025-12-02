Tanzania: Pantev Demands Better Finishing

SIMBA SC Chief Manager Dimitar Pantev (pictured) has admitted his side must sharpen their finishing after slipping to a second straight defeat in the CAF Champions' League Group D campaign.

The Tanzanian giants fell 2-1 to Stade Malien at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Sunday, compounding their 1-0 home loss to Petro Luanda in the opening fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The back-to-back defeats leave Simba bottom of Group D.

Stade Malien and Petro Luanda lead the pool on four points apiece, separated only by goal difference, with Esperance de Tunis third after drawing both of their matches.

Speaking after the match in Bamako, the Simba coach said the team's main challenge lies in the final third, where the side continues to struggle with converting chances.

"We create opportunities, but our finishing is not efficient enough at this level. We have identified the problem and are working on it.

Improving sharpness takes time, but at a club of Simba's size you cannot wait for months. You must address your issues quickly," he said.

Pantev added that while Simba possess the quality expected of the club, the performance in Bamako fell below their established standards.

He also acknowledged fans' frustrations following the poor start.

"I understand the fans' anger. The technical bench, the players and the management will work to correct the issues and come back stronger," he said.

Midfielder Neo Maema echoed the coach's concerns, saying it was painful to see Simba lose their o p e n i n g t w o group matches, especially after conceding twice early in the first half against Stade Malien.

"There is work to be done. In the Champions League every team competes with purpose, and every match is demanding," Maema told reporters.

"We must take these results as a challenge. Simba is a big club and whether we play at home or away, we need results."

Maema urged his teammates to learn from the setbacks and prepare for the next fixtures when the competition resumes next year.

Despite the shaky start, Simba remain mathematically in contention.

With four matches left, the campaign is salvageable--though the margin for error has narrowed considerably.

To stay alive, Simba will likely need at least three wins from their remaining fixtures.

A haul of two wins and a draw could still keep them in the mix, but only if results elsewhere fall in their favour.

Their home fixtures will be crucial. Dropping further points in Dar es Salaam would significantly reduce their chances.

The return legs against Stade Malien, Petro Luanda are now effectively mustwin encounters.

While the path is difficult, it is not yet closed. Strong performances after the competition resumes next year could still push Simba back into the race for a quarter-final place.