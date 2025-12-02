Tanzania: TBs Drives Standards for Transport Innovators

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) stated that it is leading efforts to help innovators in the transport sector comply with required standards, thereby accelerating their path toward achieving recognised quality ratings and enhancing the competitiveness of their products.

The remarks were made by the TBS Inspector Mr Samson Fatael during the 2025 Sustainable Land Transport Week, organised by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA), which this year carried the theme, 'Clean Energy and Innovation in Transport.'

"TBS is the regulator of many products in the country. In the transport sector, we have continued to provide education on standards and assist innovators to ensure their innovations comply with the standards, regulations, and laws of Tanzania," he said.

During the celebrations, TBS used the platform to educate stakeholders from various sectors about standards related to transportation as well as other products regulated by the bureau.

He said the bureau has the responsibility to regulate the quality of products used in the country, including transport vehicles, with the aim of ensuring the safety and sustainability of these services.

Mr Fatael urged stakeholders who have not yet visited the TBS pavilion to take advantage of the event to gain knowledge about standards not only for transport but also for the various products supervised by TBS.

"We encourage stakeholders to come and receive education and support that will enable them to achieve their goals. By adhering to standards, their products will reach the required quality and be awarded a quality rating," he emphasised.