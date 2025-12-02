Tanzania: CCM Picks Candidates for City Mayors, District Council Chairs

Dar es Salaam — RULING CCM councillors across the country yesterday elected candidates for city and municipal mayoral positions, as well as chairpersons of town and district councils.

Following the intra-party nominations, the selected candidates were scheduled to proceed to elections involving members of the Councils of Councillors as voters.

Those elected will serve a five-year term. In Mbeya, the incumbent Mayor, Mr Dormohamed Issa, retained the CCM nomination after securing 28 votes.

He defeated his two challengers, Mr Benjamin Mwandete and Mr Godwin Mwakyusa, who received 20 and 2 votes, respectively.

In Babati District, the CCM flag bearer for the chairmanship, Mr John Noya, won unopposed after securing 100 per cent of the votes.

Mr Noya collected all 35 votes from CCM councillors participating in the intra-party nomination. He defeated his contender, Mr Michael Emelio, who did not receive a single vote.

In Arusha, former Arusha City Mayor Mr Maximilian Iranghe, representing CCM, was nominated after receiving the majority of votes cast by party councillors. Of the 25 councillors, 24 are from CCM, with only one representing the NLD party.

In Longido District, Arusha Region, Mr Thomas Ngobei, the CCM councillor for Longido Town Ward, was nominated unanimously with all 26 votes to run for Chairperson of the Town Council.

According to Longido District Secretary for Politics, Ideology and Training, Mr Solomoni Lekui, a total of 29 members were expected to vote, but only 26 were present.

No ballot was spoiled in the nomination exercise, which took place at the district party office.

In Karatu District Council, councillors nominated Mr Engelbert Qorro, who secured 15 votes.

He defeated his opponents, Mr John Mahu, who received six votes and Mr Peter Mmassy, who did not receive any votes.

In Mwanza, Mhandu Ward Councillor under CCM, Mr Sima Constantine, was nominated to race for Mayor of Mwanza City after garnering 15 votes.

He defeated his challenger, Nyegezi Ward Councillor Ms Happiness Ibassa, who collected 11 votes out of the 26 votes cast.

The nomination was conducted yesterday at the CCM offices in Nyamagana District