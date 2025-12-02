Tanzania: Ministry of Trade, Industry Pushes Digital Efficiency

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Ministry of Trade and Industry is driving digital efficiency across the country's trade and industry institutions, positioning them to deliver faster, more transparent and professional services.

The push aims to create a business-friendly environment, enhance industrial growth and strengthen the country's competitiveness in regional and global markets.

The push follows the docket minister, Ms Judith Kapinga, tour to some of the agencies under the ministry, the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT), Centre for Trade and Investment (CTI), Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), College of Business Education (CBE), Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Kariakoo Market and Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA).

She said centralising and harmonising digital systems across agencies will allow businesses and investors to access accurate market and trade information more efficiently.

Urging digital transformation is essential to improving service delivery, transparency and Tanzania's competitiveness in dynamic regional and international markets.

"Collaboration is key because we are interdependent. The government has high expectations and these cannot be achieved without increasing efficiency, expertise and rapid execution of tasks," said Ms Kapinga.

At the Fair Competition Commission, the minister said upcoming initiatives, such as the National Consumer Advocacy Council, will strengthen consumer representation and oversight of business practices.

FCC Acting Director General, Ms Hadija Ngasongwa, said the council will ensure consumers are more effectively involved in policy-making, regulation and dispute resolution.

At the Fair Competition Tribunal, Ms Kapinga said timely resolution of disputes is key to a conducive business environment.

FCT Registrar, Mr Wema Kaskasi, said the Tribunal had completed 152 of 156 cases over the past five years, and its new Appeals Management System had been successfully tested to improve efficiency.

At TanTrade, Director General Dr Latifa Khamis said the authority is introducing new tools, digital systems and staff training programmes to enhance trade facilitation.

"Our presence will help ensure that trade activities proceed efficiently and without disruption. Digitalisation will allow businesses to access institutional support more readily, improve service delivery and promote regional commerce," Dr Khamis said.

She said expanding operations to strategic border points like Tunduma in Songwe will support smoother, faster cross-border trade.

At BRELA, Chief Executive Mr Godfrey Nyaisa said over 90 per cent of services are now digital and integrated with NIDA, TRA and banks, reducing procedural steps for clients.

He said BRELA is upgrading infrastructure, building staff capacity and conducting awareness campaigns to maintain a supportive business environment.

At TBS, Ms Kapinga said enforcing standards ensures consumer safety and enhances the competitiveness of Tanzanian products.

She said the agency is monitoring quality, certifying industrial goods and helping local manufacturers meet international standards, while digital tools streamline inspections and certification.

At CTI, the minister said promoting the country as an investment destination and facilitating trade is critical for future economic growth.

She said CTI will provide accurate market information, support trade facilitation, and coordinate with other agencies to improve the ease of doing business.

Ms Kapinga said reforms of business laws, including the Business Licensing Act, Cap 101, aim to create fair, updated regulations that support domestic traders.

"We are reviewing this order in consultation with traders and stakeholders to ensure it better serves Tanzanian businesses while fostering a fair and competitive market," she said.

She said the Business Licensing (Prohibition of Business Activities for Non-Citizens) Order, G.N. No 487A of 2025, is under review to ensure it promotes fair competition while protecting local interests.

She said modernising operations, embracing innovation, and strengthening collaboration will help build a trade and industry sector capable of driving sustainable growth.

Additionally, integrating digital solutions, improving service delivery and professionalising operations will enhance market access, stimulate industrial expansion and create a future-ready business environment.

She said consistent professionalism, innovative digital platforms and a strengthened legal framework will ensure Tanzania's trade and industry institutions support investment, protect consumer interests and maintain long-term regional competitiveness.