Malawi: From Village Vision to Vital Innovation - How One Student Is Revolutionizing Healthcare in Malawi

Chamhanya Gondwe, Malawi — In the quiet hills of Chamhanya Gondwe village in Malawi's Mzimba district, a young boy once watched his community struggle with limited access to healthcare.

Today, Ranken Chisambi, a 22-year-old final-year biomedical engineering student at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), is determined to transform healthcare in Malawi and beyond.

"I've always been passionate about innovation and using technology to solve real problems," Ranken says. "Growing up, I saw how hospitals in Malawi often lacked essential medical equipment. That inspired me to pursue biomedical engineering--so I could one day design and build affordable medical technologies that make healthcare accessible to everyone."

That vision is already taking shape through one of his most promising creations: a low-cost, portable compression therapy device designed to treat conditions like varicose veins, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

A Problem Close to Home

The idea for the device didn't come from a textbook--it was born from the harsh realities Ranken witnessed firsthand.

"During my internship at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, I met patients who were in real pain--their legs swollen, some unable to walk properly. But all they were given were simple bandages or manual massages because the hospital didn't have compression therapy machines," he recalls. "Those machines cost thousands of dollars. I knew we could do better."

With that determination, Ranken began designing a solution that could bring relief to patients in underserved hospitals. His compression therapy device gently squeezes and releases a patient's limb in a programmed sequence, improving blood flow and reducing swelling--much like a mechanical massage.

"It uses locally available materials and affordable electronics like air pumps, solenoid valves, pressure sensors, and a microcontroller for automatic control," he explains. "I even 3D-printed the casing. That brought the cost down from thousands of dollars to around USD 300."

Innovation with a Purpose

Unlike expensive commercial devices that often serve only one function and are difficult to maintain, Ranken's device stands out. It's multi-functional, portable, and user-friendly. Patients or clinicians can select specific treatment modes based on conditions like DVT or lymphedema--something rare even in high-end devices.

"The idea is to make it simple enough for rural clinics and hospitals, where there might be no technical staff," Ranken says. "And maintainable with local skills and parts."

Though clinical trials in hospitals are still pending, Ranken has completed safety and functional tests and is in talks with Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further evaluations.

More Than One Invention

This isn't Ranken's first foray into life-saving innovation. He's also developed the Neo Smart Baby Incubator, which automatically controls temperature and humidity to create a stable environment for premature babies. Another of his creations is a Heart Monitoring Device that alerts caregivers when it detects irregularities.

Despite these achievements, balancing innovation with academic life hasn't been easy.

"It's a challenge," he admits. "But I plan my time carefully and try to integrate my projects with what I'm learning in class. That way, my education fuels my innovation."

Driven by Passion, Fueled by Persistence

Without consistent funding or access to expert mentors, Ranken has had to rely heavily on personal drive, the support of his family, and occasional help from friends and well-wishers.

"I'm pretty much a mentor to myself," he laughs. "But I research a lot, collaborate with fellow students, and learn as I go."

His vision for the compression device--and his other innovations--is big. He wants to patent the device, get it approved by health regulators, and eventually mass-produce it locally. He's actively seeking partnerships with healthcare institutions, investors, and government bodies that share his mission.

"If we can scale these technologies, we can close the gap in access to medical devices in Malawi's public hospitals," he says. "We can reduce suffering, lower treatment costs, and show that local innovation can solve local problems."

Looking Ahead

As he nears graduation, Ranken isn't slowing down. His long-term dream? To become a medical device developer and entrepreneur, focused on building affordable, sustainable healthcare solutions for Africa. And to create opportunities for young innovators like himself to bring their ideas to life.

"I believe in homegrown solutions," Ranken says with conviction. "We don't have to wait for help from outside. We can innovate here, for our people, with our resources."

And if his journey so far is any indication, he's well on his way to making that belief a reality.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau