Kenya: Galana Kulalu Set to Become Kenya's First Agricultural Special Economic Zone

Nairobi — The government is set to transform Galana Kulalu into a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

According to Kagwe, the move will unlock Kenya's large-scale farming potential through expanded competitiveness.

"Kenya cannot afford idle land while we are importing food," Kagwe said. "All counties must bring forward land that can be productive, and we will partner with private investors to unlock its full value."

Under the SEZ framework, Galana Kulalu will offer tax incentives, simplified regulatory approvals, and improved infrastructure to attract global agribusiness players.

The zone will focus on value addition in edible oils, cereals, horticulture, livestock, and industrial crops, positioning Kenya as a competitive agri-investment destination.

The SEZ designation comes alongside the launch of a One-Stop Land Commercialization Office, a move designed to accelerate private-sector investment in idle public land and streamline approvals for agricultural ventures.

Government contends that the One-Stop Land Commercialization Office consolidates all approval processes, enabling investors to acquire land within a month, a turnaround from the lengthy bureaucratic procedures that have historically slowed agricultural investments.

Kagwe highlighted Nyumba Group as a case study, with the company having leased 300,000 acres under the Land Commercialization Initiative (LCI) and invested USD 50 million (Sh 7.5 billion) in developing large-scale irrigation systems and farms.

Thus far, the project has created over 3,000 jobs, cultivated 20,000 acres of edible oil and food crops, and installed dams, canals, and other irrigation infrastructure in the coastal region.

Currently, the Ministry is leasing 1.8 million acres under the LCI framework, targeting zones with high potential for edible oils, cereal production, horticulture, livestock feed, and agro-industrial development, the largest coordinated land commercialization effort in Kenya's history.