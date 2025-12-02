Kenya Power Moves Electricity Connection Process Online Amid Expansion Drive

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced that all new electricity connection applications will now be submitted exclusively through its online platform, marking a shift towards digital service delivery.

The move, effective this week, ends manual submissions at Kenya Power service centres and banking halls.

Customers can apply for new connections via the company's self-service portal accessible on both computers and mobile devices.

"Digitisation is central to Kenya Power's transformation agenda and by streamlining how customers apply for electricity, we are not only improving efficiency but also building a modern utility that is responsive, inclusive, and transparent," said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror.

"This shift is also a commitment to faster, smarter, and more transparent service for every Kenyan. We have had instances where rogue individuals present themselves as Kenya Power staff and unsuspecting customers lose money."

The digital push comes as Kenya Power continues to expand its customer base.

In the year ended June 30, 2025, the utility crossed the 10 million customer mark, adding 401,848 new connections and generating approximately 203 GWh in additional electricity sales.

Over the past three years, the company has received an average of 269,268 applications annually.

To ease the transition, Kenya Power has deployed Business Development teams nationwide to assist users navigating the digital platform, ensuring a smooth application process.

The company has also put in place multi-channel digital service options to enhance flexibility and convenience for all customers.

By moving applications online, Kenya Power says it aims to reduce turnaround times, increase transparency, and make electricity access more convenient, particularly for beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project who will continue to be engaged on site during implementation.