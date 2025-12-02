Lyvv Cosmetics Launches on Amazon in the United States, Canada and Mexico

Lyvv Cosmetics announces its official launch on Amazon, making the brand now accessible to consumers across North America, including the United States, Canada and Mexico. Presented under the identity Maison Lyvv, this expansion marks a major milestone in the international development of the brand, born in West Africa and now entering the world’s largest beauty marketplace.

Founded by Senegalese entrepreneur Victorine Sarr Awuah, Lyvv Cosmetics has established itself through a clear and ambitious vision: offering natural, innovative beauty products tailored to the needs of women and men of colour, while championing botanical ingredients rooted in West African traditions and a commitment to excellence.

This launch on Amazon reinforces the brand’s mission to make beauty more natural, more inclusive and more accessible. Already distributed in six countries, Lyvv enters a new chapter as it expands into the North American market under the name Maison Lyvv — an identity designed to reflect its global ambition while preserving its original DNA and values.

“Seeing Lyvv Cosmetics available on Amazon is an immense source of pride and a strategic milestone for our growth. Our presence in North America is not only symbolic; it proves that a brand born in West Africa, driven by a clear vision and international standards, can succeed in the most competitive markets. Our ambition is to offer the world a beauty experience that brings together naturality, excellence and identity. This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for Lyvv.” - Victorine Sarr Awuah, Founder of Lyvv Cosmetics.

With natural formulations, organically derived ingredients and a modern approach to beauty, Lyvv Cosmetics aims to redefine the beauty experience for Black and mixed-race skin worldwide.