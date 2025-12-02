Lyvv Cosmetics Launches on Amazon in the United States, Canada and Mexico

Maison Lyvv
Lyvv Cosmetics
2 December 2025
Content from a Premium Partner
InfoWire

Lyvv Cosmetics announces its official launch on Amazon, making the brand now accessible to consumers across North America, including the United States, Canada and Mexico. Presented under the identity Maison Lyvv, this expansion marks a major milestone in the international development of the brand, born in West Africa and now entering the world’s largest beauty marketplace.

Founded by Senegalese entrepreneur Victorine Sarr Awuah, Lyvv Cosmetics has established itself through a clear and ambitious vision: offering natural, innovative beauty products tailored to the needs of women and men of colour, while championing botanical ingredients rooted in West African traditions and a commitment to excellence.

This launch on Amazon reinforces the brand’s mission to make beauty more natural, more inclusive and more accessible. Already distributed in six countries, Lyvv enters a new chapter as it expands into the North American market under the name Maison Lyvv — an identity designed to reflect its global ambition while preserving its original DNA and values.

“Seeing Lyvv Cosmetics available on Amazon is an immense source of pride and a strategic milestone for our growth. Our presence in North America is not only symbolic; it proves that a brand born in West Africa, driven by a clear vision and international standards, can succeed in the most competitive markets. Our ambition is to offer the world a beauty experience that brings together naturality, excellence and identity. This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for Lyvv.” - Victorine Sarr Awuah, Founder of Lyvv Cosmetics.

With natural formulations, organically derived ingredients and a modern approach to beauty, Lyvv Cosmetics aims to redefine the beauty experience for Black and mixed-race skin worldwide.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 InfoWire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.