Rwanda: Govt to Pitch New Investment Opportunities As Mining Week Kicks Off

Rwanda is set to launch the mining investment pitch book during the 8th edition of Rwanda Mining Week, targeting to lure investors in different mining activities, according to the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).

The event, which kicked off today, runs until December 5 at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) and has convened more than 2,000 participants and over 100 global investors.

Rwanda Mining Week is the country's flagship platform that brings together policymakers, mining companies, investors, technology providers, researchers and development partners to shape the future of Africa's minerals ecosystem.

It is being held under the theme "Minerals for a Smarter & Greener Future."

The four-day event has convened global investors, policymakers, mining companies, financial institutions, technology innovators and development partners to explore Rwanda's growing role in the global critical minerals landscape.

The programme features expert panels, exhibitions, site visits to flagship mining and processing facilities, and tailored networking sessions.

Rwanda undertook a nationwide mapping and delineation of mining blocks to professionalise the sector and unlock targeted investment.

This helps to provide geological certainty to investors by clearly defining areas with known mineral potential, shifting from artisanal and informal mining to organised, licensed and commercially viable mining operations, and attracting large-scale exploration companies, especially those targeting critical minerals used in EV batteries, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

Rwanda will showcase investment-ready concessions backed by data.

Mapping the blocks gives investors a clear, predictable and data-driven entry point into Rwanda's mineral value chains, according to the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB).

Key discussions

Key discussions spotlight Rwanda's competitive advantage in critical minerals essential to clean energy technologies, electric mobility and advanced manufacturing.

RMB Chief Executive Officer Alice Uwase stated ahead of the event: "This week is designed for real outcomes -- knowledge exchange, new partnerships, investment deal flow, and practical solutions."

Rwanda holds globally significant deposits of minerals crucial for the green transition, digital economy, EV production and advanced technologies.

These include tin (Sn), which is key for electronics manufacturing as it is essential for soldering in all electronic devices.

Rwanda is one of Africa's leading producers of tin.

Tantalum (Ta), which is vital for capacitors in smartphones, EVs and aerospace, is also present.

Rwanda ranks among the top producers globally and accounts for more than 22% of global tantalum production. It is used in high-performance capacitors, semiconductors and superalloys.

Tungsten (W) is key for aerospace, defence and cutting tools.

Rwanda is a top African producer of tungsten concentrate, owning Africa's largest tungsten mine, Nyakabingo, operated by Trinity Metals.

These minerals are critical for high-temperature and high-strength applications.

Lithium and graphite potential is emerging.

New exploration indicators point to opportunities for battery-grade minerals.

Rare-earth elements (REEs) and niobium are under-explored and increasingly critical for magnets, EV motors, wind turbines and defence technology.

Rwanda presents a diverse suite of bankable opportunities across the mineral value chain.

These include exploration and prospecting.

Over 50 mapped exploration blocks are ready for private-sector investment.

There is also high potential for 3Ts, gold, lithium, rare earths and pegmatites.

The country needs expansion of existing mines.

Investors can partner with companies modernising operations or scaling processing plants.

Mineral processing and beneficiation hold strong investment opportunities.

Rwanda encourages in-country value addition, especially for tin smelting expansion, tantalum/niobium upgrading, tungsten concentrate refining and gold refining. Incentives exist under Rwanda's Investment Code.

Infrastructure and technology services are still needed. These include leasing equipment for modern mining, geological services, drilling companies, lab testing and digital mining technologies.

Trading, logistics and export services present another investment opportunity.

In 2024, Rwanda's mining sector generated $1.75 billion in export revenues.

By December 2025, the sector employs over 92,000 people and contributes approximately 3% to national GDP.

Rwanda Mining Week 2025 is designed to deliver tangible, high-impact outcomes, including investment deals and partnerships.

Signing of MoUs, project agreements and exploration contracts is expected.

Increased foreign direct investment into exploration, beneficiation and processing is also anticipated.