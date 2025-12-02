South Africa: Parliament Concerned About Threats Against Members in the Course of Their Work

press release

For a soundbite of the Parliament Spokesperson, Mr Moloto Mothapo, click this link: https://iono.fm/e/1624642

Parliament has noted with great concern the incidents of intimidation and threats directed at Members of Parliament in the course of their work.

While the latest outcry has emerged during the processes of the Ad Hoc Committee, similar threats have also been made against Members of SCOPA and others during oversight activities.

Parliament is aware of, and supports, the steps taken by Members who have reported these matters to their local police stations. We trust that the South African Police Service will investigate and address these cases expeditiously.

Parliament relies on the security services for the assessment of threats and criminal investigations.

Where necessary, the Secretary to Parliament will engage the National Commissioner for updates and to ensure that these matters receive appropriate attention.

Once again, Parliament calls on members of the public to remain the first defenders of their public representatives by supporting and safeguarding the democratic processes of our country.

Parliament continues to take the safety of its Members seriously.