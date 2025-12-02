South Africa: Jagersfontein Tailings Dam Owner 'Ignored Structural Instability Warning'

The technical investigation into the failure of the Jagersfontein Fine Tailings Storage Facility (FTSF), has found that the owner of the tailings dam, Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd, may have been aware of structural instability along the southern wall.

Water and Sanitation Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo officially released the long-awaited findings, which was presented to residents of Jagersfontein on Friday, 28 November 2025, more than three years after the catastrophic collapse on 11 September 2022, resulted in the tragic loss of life, leaving scores of people homeless as well as pollution of the environment and water resources.

The delegation, which included Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele, met community members at the Mayibuye Community Hall, where they relayed the findings of the report to the community.

Instability known since 2019

The technical investigation, conducted by experts from the University of Pretoria (UP) and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), found that the owner of the tailings dam, Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd, may have been aware of structural instability along the southern wall as early as 2019.

According to the report, the company attempted to stabilise the slope by adding large volumes of material to stabilise the slope, which was not effective, but continued to raise the dam wall and deposit more tailings into the dam.

The report further indicates that the construction/raising of the tailing's storage facility was based on conceptual designs and that no detailed designs were done to enable the safe construction of the facility. In addition, there was no construction supervision by a registered engineering professional.

The investigation also revealed that when the dam breached on the southern wall of the tailings dam, one compartment collapsed, leading to containment of approximately 5.9 million cubic meters (mᵌ) of fine tailings being released downstream and causing flooding and destruction of infrastructure and property, including power lines.

Two people were confirmed dead, and one person remains missing, and is presumed dead.

Design and construction failures

In addition to warnings of instability, the report identified critical engineering and regulatory failures. Among the most serious findings:

· The facility was constructed and raised based on conceptual designs only, with no detailed engineering designs to support safe construction.

· No registered engineering professional supervised the construction, raising concerns about compliance with industry standards.

· Part of the southern wall was built on a pre-existing tailings dump of low structural strength, resulting in a weak foundation that contributed significantly to the collapse.

Addressing the community, Deputy Minister Mahlobo said he would have preferred to see the mine closed down in light of its non-compliance with government directives.

However, government will also have to consider the livelihood of residents who reside in the area as the mine provides job opportunities to some of the residents.

"It is a fine balancing act, saving jobs and saving lives," Mahlobo said.

A full copy of the report can be accessed on the Department of Water and Sanitation's website www.dws.gov.za