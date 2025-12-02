South Africa: Mchunu to Testify Before Madlanga Commission

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System has confirmed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on a leave of absence, will appear before the Commission on Tuesday at 14h00.

In a statement on Monday, Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the Minister's appearance will take place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where strict accreditation and access control measures remain in place for members of the public.

"Any person wishing to access the public gallery of the auditorium is required to present positive identification for purposes of accreditation," Michaels said.

Mchunu has been called to respond to testimony delivered by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleged that Mchunu engaged in political interference in policing operations.

In his earlier evidence, General Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of:

Pressuring police leadership to halt or redirect investigations involving politically sensitive individuals in KwaZulu-Natal.

Attempting to influence senior appointments within the SAPS provincial command structure to favour certain political factions.

Intervening in procurement and operational decisions, allegedly to benefit individuals aligned with political interests.

General Mkhwanazi told the Commission that these actions undermined the independence of law-enforcement structures and contributed to a climate where investigations involving politically connected suspects stalled or were deprioritised.

Mchunu has previously denied any wrongdoing, insisting that his engagements with police structures have always been lawful, procedural, and aimed at strengthening policing capabilities. His testimony today is expected to address each of Mkhwanazi's claims directly and provide the Commission with his version of events.

The Commission is tasked with investigating allegations of criminality, political influence, and corruption across South Africa's criminal justice system. Mchunu's testimony forms part of a broader effort to scrutinise how political dynamics may have shaped policing decisions over the past decade.