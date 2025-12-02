South Africa: Oribi Toll Plaza User Discount Comes to an End

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced that the temporary 100% Frequent User Rebate at the Oribi Toll Plaza will come to an end today at midnight.

The rebate was introduced on 08 May 2025 to provide financial relief to local commuters diverted onto the N2 South Coast Toll Road due to the temporary closure of the uMzimkhulu River Bridge on the R102 for repairs undertaken by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

In September, a further three-month extension was granted to align with the bridge construction schedule. While work on the bridge is still underway, significant progress has been made.

As a result, the 100% rebate will be cancelled at 23h59 on 02 December 2025, with motorists reverting to the standard Frequent User Discount, as outlined in the Government Gazette No. 52073, Volume 716, published on 07 February 2025.

"SANRAL extends its sincere appreciation to all motorists who registered for the Frequent User Discount during this period. Your cooperation and willingness to sign up ensured the smooth implementation of the rebate and helped ease the impact of the temporary diversion.

"As traffic volumes are expected to increase during the upcoming festive period, SANRAL encourages road users to register for electronic toll tags or update their existing accounts," KwaZulu-Natal provincial head Dudley Mbambo said.

Tagging vehicles in advance ensures quicker passage through toll plazas, accurate billing, and full access to available discounts.

To make registration more accessible, Self-Service Terminals (SSTs) remain available at the following locations:

· Oribi Toll Plaza (Port Shepstone)

· Astron Service Station (Umtentweni)

· Oribi Plaza Shopping Centre (Port Shepstone)

· Juice Junction, opposite Pick n Pay Centre (Hibberdene)