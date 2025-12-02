Baydhabo, Somalia — Clashes continue in Lower Shabelle region against armed groups accused of setting up roadblocks, with several suspects handed death sentences and arrest warrants by the Somali military court.

Meanwhile, political tensions are intensifying as federal lawmakers exchange sharp accusations with the South West State administration.

MP Caanooy, a member of the House of the People from communities in Lower Shabelle, accused the South West State government of maintaining secret ties with the militant group Al-Shabaab. He claimed that the two sides operate under a "mutual understanding" and that no real fight exists between the administration and the group.

Caanooy also alleged that fellow MP Dahir Jeesow, who has been actively fighting Al-Shabaab, is being pressured by the administration. He said the regional authorities have requested that the federal government hand Jeesow over. South West State officials, for their part, accused Jeesow of fueling recent clan conflicts in parts of Lower Shabelle.

The lawmaker's comments come amid complaints from Gaaljecel clan elders and politicians, who accuse the South West State administration of targeting individuals genuinely combating Al-Shabaab.

The situation in Lower Shabelle remains volatile, with armed operations and political disputes continuing to affect security and stability in the region.