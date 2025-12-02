Somalia and Turkey Look to Improve Maritime Cooperation

2 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia and its ally Turkey are looking to boost maritime cooperation after officials of the two countries met on Monday.

Somalia's ports and maritime transport minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur on Monday held talks with the Turkish defense minister Yasar Guler in a meeting in Ankara, which was generally aimed at setting the foundation for improved cooperation on several fronts including maritime security and trade.

No official statement of the meeting has emerged since the meeting but both officials are repotedly gingered up about close relations leading to improved collaboration in various spheres of mutual concern.

Analysts say the timing of the meeting appears telling as Somalia moves to strengthen security on its maritime boundaries following neighbouring Ethiopia's controversial deal with the Somali enclave of Somaliland last year.

The deal decried by Somalia as an affront on its territorial sovereignty, was to provide landlocked Ethiopia unfettered access to a 20 km coastline both for commercial and naval use.

In exchange Ethiopia would have recognised Somaliland as an independent state.

WN/as/APA

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.