Kenya: Rwandaair Resumes Mombasa Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

RwandaAir has resumed flights to Mombasa, ending its six-year hiatus on the coastal route.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) hailed the move as a key milestone in the country's strategy to increase tourist arrivals from high-potential regional markets.

According to KTB, the move signals a boost for Kenya's inbound tourism ambitions.

KTB Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, said the restored air link was critical for achieving the board's targeted 18% growth in Rwandan visitors this year.

"Opening new air routes like this is vital for boosting tourism from high-potential regional markets, including Rwanda. Last year, Kenya welcomed 957,750 tourists from Africa, with key contributors from Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda accounting for 65,866 arrivals from Rwanda alone," she said.

The flights, which will operate four times weekly, she noted, enhance connectivity within East Africa, offering seamless access to Kenya's coastal destinations for travelers seeking beaches, culture, and adventure.

KTB contends that the development aligns with broader efforts to expand inbound tourism and strengthen regional partnerships.

"We thank the Government of Kenya for its unwavering support and strategic investment in opening up our skies to more airlines and routes, which continue to stimulate growth in our tourism sector."

The move comes on the back of an array of new international flight routes, including Air Dubai, Air Angola, and expanded services from Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines.

These additions are consolidating Kenya's position as a regional aviation and tourism hub, providing travelers with greater connectivity and choice.

As regional air connectivity improves, KTB says it expects Mombasa to benefit from an uptick in arrivals from Rwanda, contributing to Kenya's broader economic and tourism growth objectives.