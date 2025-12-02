Kenya: Industry Players Push for Safer, Standardized Elevators Amid Nairobi's Vertical Growth

Nairobi — Industry stakeholders are urging stronger safety and compliance measures for elevators and escalators as Nairobi and other cities build taller, denser structures.

The stakeholders speaking during the inaugural International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators and Escalators (ISEE) Africa 2025 argue that the push is informed by rising safety concerns in high-rise buildings, where poorly maintained or improperly installed lifts pose significant risks to users.

Zakaria Lukorito, Director for Standards Development at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), emphasized the importance of regulatory oversight.

"We are here to discuss safety, operational performance, and the applicable standards that should guide the installation, maintenance, and operation of lifts and escalators in this country," he said.

"If these systems are not properly maintained, we risk accidents that are both dangerous and discouraging to the public."

Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) Margaret Ogai highlighted the existing local technical capacity and regulatory compliance framework that can support safe elevator operations.

"Our engineers are equipped with the necessary skills to deal with these new technologies," she said. "We want local production to create jobs and save on foreign exchange."

Rose Kananu, General Manager of the Kenya Property Developers Association (KPDA), on her part, asserted that the sustained momentum in high-rise development, buoyed by the rapid development of affordable units in the country, has driven up demand for elevators in the country, hence the need for stricter compliance measures.

"This is a timely conversation on skills development and adherence to international standards."

The exhibition, organized by PRITAK, brings together global suppliers, local engineers, and developers to showcase innovations and strengthen compliance.

Stakeholders say the three-day event is a critical step toward creating a safe, standardized, and reliable vertical transportation ecosystem to support Kenya's urbanization and affordable housing targets.