The official launch ceremony of MONUSCO's project to support the reintegration of ex-combatants and strengthen community dialogue in the Tchomia took place on Friday, November 28, in Tchomia-center, 75 km east of Bunia, in the territory of Djugu. A total of 933 people, including 311 former militiamen, will benefit from this initiative focused on producing nutritious feed for fish, livestock, and poultry in the Lake Albert plain.

An inclusive project for greater stability

Funded with 120,000 US dollars, the project aims to consolidate peace and support a population marked by several cycles of violence. It includes the construction of a production plant, the development of food crop fields and the establishment of storage facilities. The road between Nyamusasi and Tchomia-center will also be rehabilitated using the HIMO approach over a four-kilometer stretch, which will facilitate access to the site while providing temporary income to ex-combatants and local communities. "Only together can we turn our backs on war and rebuild this province that has suffered so much," declared Josiah Obat, MONUSCO's head of office in Ituri..

A concrete alternative to violence

The chief of the Bahema Banywagi collectivity, His Majesty Yves Kawa Panga Mandro, sees in this project a practical response to the needs of the area, with real potential in terms of agriculture, livestock and generating economic activities. On the provincial government's side, the initiative is perceived as an opportunity to create jobs, particularly for young people who are often forced to join armed groups for lack of prospects. The governor's representative, Irene Vaweka, emphasized this by noting that the return to civilian life of those who have taken up arms remains a major challenge and must be accompanied by solid and sustainable alternatives.

For the P-DDRC-S official in Djugu, Honoré Kakwa, the project could also help preserve Lake Albert's fish species, threatened by overexploitation. "Feeding the fish well will help us restore disappearing fish species," he explained.

MONUSCO's continued commitment in Ituri

The Mission recalls actions already carried out in the province, particularly in Komanda, Fataki, Sota, Nyakunde and Tchomia, where training centers, processing units and agricultural and aquaculture activities have been developed. It has also supported the construction of public markets in Tembo and Mwanga and the installation of more than 700 solar streetlamps in several localities. These achievements contribute to improving security and living conditions in a province severely affected by violence.