Congo-Kinshasa: Listen, Protect, Alert - Bintou Keita's Field Diplomacy At the Helm of a Transitioning Monusco

Arriving in February 2021 to lead one of the world's most exposed missions, Bintou Keita took the reins of MONUSCO in a context of endless offensives, repeated armed violence, apparent powerlessness, and growing pressure on peacekeeping personnel and resources. This period was marked by a triple urgency: protect civilians, stabilize a conflict zone, and then prepare the mission for a gradual withdrawal, in accordance with the wishes of the Congolese government and under the supervision of the United Nations Security Council.

A seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience in peace operations, conflicts, human rights, and development, she had already served notably as Under-Secretary-General for Africa, as well as deputy envoy for the joint AU-UN mission in Darfur. (United Nations)

Rapid response to the Nyiragongo eruption: Life above all

Just days after her appointment, the city of Goma was struck by the sudden eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano. Faced with the emergency, Ms. Keita ordered the relocation of more than 3,000 UN employees and their families, mobilized MONUSCO engineering companies to clear the roads, helped restore water supply, and supported volcanological monitoring, asserting that "saving lives was the only priority." This "on-the-ground" approach gave the Mission a humanitarian engineering dimension beyond peacekeeping alone.

Facing M23 offensives: presence, evacuation, negotiations

When the M23 rebel group relaunched its offensive in North Kivu and then claimed control of Goma and other localities, Bintou Keita spent several days in the field, alongside civilian, military, and police teams. She oversaw delicate evacuations--notably via the Rwandan border--of UN personnel, making heavily criticized choices but ones made within the framework of the civilian protection mandate.

In June 2025, she received M23 representatives in Goma, in a rare dialogue approach with the rebels. She stated at the time that they "expressed their willingness to find a peaceful solution."

Alert on anti-MONUSCO demonstrations, hate speech, and human tragedy

In eastern DRC, MONUSCO faced growing mockery, hostile and sometimes violent demonstrations, and strong popular distrust. In July 2022, protests erupted in Goma, Beni, and Butembo. UN bases were attacked, signs looted, and UN personnel murdered. Ms. Keita firmly condemned this violence and reminded that "attacking peacekeepers means attacking the protection of civilians." She highlighted the proliferation of misogynistic remarks, disinformation, and tribal stigmatization that further deteriorated the security climate.

Transition, gradual withdrawal, and local sovereignty

Under her leadership, a joint transition plan was signed in September 2021 between the DRC and the United Nations, establishing a framework for an orderly withdrawal. Tanganyika province was first, then South Kivu saw the closure of its MONUSCO office in June 2024 with an equipment transfer estimated at 10 million dollars. Ms. Keita insists: "MONUSCO's departure does not mean the UN's departure." This formulation embodies her approach: maintaining support even after the departure of military personnel.

Priority on women, children, and integrated protection

The diplomat made women's participation, child protection, and prevention of electoral violence a true guiding thread. She mobilized UN programs to strengthen local capacities, encourage inclusion, and support children associated with armed groups. She affirms that peace cannot be built without justice, without the dignity of the most vulnerable, and without women's voices. Through this orientation, she gave MONUSCO a more human and proactive dimension.

A lesson in leadership through adversity

In addition to the challenges inherent to her mandate--combat, natural disasters, progressive disengagement--Ms. Keita demonstrated that peacekeeping is not limited to armored vehicles and soldiers. Her vision includes civil engineering, diplomacy, listening to communities, fieldwork, and mobilizing all actors: military, humanitarian, governmental, and community-based.

Her message remains simple and powerful: one can leave behind the imprint of a mission while remaining deeply connected to a country, to its youth, and to the dignity of its people.