Namibia: Luvindao Urges for Calm Amids Outbreaks

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Esperance Luvindao has urged the public to remain calm, saying the health ministry, supported by partners, is implementing full-scale surveillance and response measures across all 14 regions.

She made the remarks on Friday as she provided updates on Namibia's current public health situation, covering measles, Mpox, Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), cholera, polio and the upcoming malaria transmission season. With regards to measles, she said the outbreak first declared in Opuwo on 15 September has now spread to 11 districts, with 564 suspected cases recorded by 20 November 2025. Of these, 198 were confirmed, while two deaths were reported in Grootfontein and Okahao. She added that mass vaccination campaigns, including Maternal and Child Health Weeks, are ongoing and encouraged parents to ensure that children are fully immunised.

Regarding Mpox, the minister said the outbreak declared on 19 October 2025 remains contained to a family cluster in Swakopmund, with two confirmed cases and one probable case. All patients have recovered, and no active cases have been recorded for 34 days.

"I am happy to report that the confirmed cases were treated successfully and were both discharged on 12 November 2025," she said. Surveillance will continue for 90 days before the outbreak is declared over. Luvindao confirmed an active CCHF outbreak declared on 22 November following the death of one patient. Contact monitoring and psychosocial support to the family are ongoing.

She also confirmed a cholera outbreak in the Grootfontein health district after three of five suspected cases tested positive. All cases were locally acquired, indicating community transmission. The minister called for a multisectoral response and emphasised the importance of sanitation, clean water and hygiene.

On polio, Luvindao announced a national polio event after poliovirus type 2 was detected in wastewater from Rundu, genetically linked to cases in Angola. "No human cases have been detected in Namibia," she stressed. She said targeted vaccination campaigns are being prepared and stressed the importance of immunisation to prevent paralysis and halt transmission. With the malaria season approaching, the minister urged communities in endemic regions to cooperate with spraying teams, use treated nets, apply repellents and seek early treatment for symptoms. Luvindao commended health workers for their commitment during multiple concurrent outbreaks, urging the public to remain vigilant, reject misinformation and support national response efforts. -Nampa