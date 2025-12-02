Africa: Fifty Countries Have Already Confirmed Participation in African Youth Games

Luanda — Fifty countries have confirmed their participation in the IV African Youth Games, which will be held from the 10th to the 20th of the current month in the provinces of Bengo and Luanda, the National Director of Sports Policies, Matos Cardoso, informed Monday, in Luanda.

The official, speaking to the press during a visit to the facilities of the Angolan Basketball and Boxing Federations, stated that there is a structure in place with the objective to take care of the organizational and technical aspects of the event.

He said that Angola is prepared to successfully host the event, following the experiences of other continental competitions, the most recent being Afrobasket 2025, the African Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship, Judo and Canoeing, the last one ended on Sunday (30).

After completing the visits to the federations, both located in the Cidadela Sports Complex in Luanda, Matos Cardoso stated that it was important to verify the degree of compliance with the guidelines of each institution.

He added that the main objective was to strengthen the connection between the bodies and the governing body of sport in the country, to check available resources, identify financial difficulties, monitor the programs of each federation, and maintain direct dialogue with leaders and collaborators.

According to him, this is a recommendation from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) and the Ministry of Finance (MINFIN), so that the conditions of the aforementioned sports federations in the country can be improved.

For Thursday (3), visits are scheduled to the handball and gymnastics federations, both also located in the Cidadela Complex.

