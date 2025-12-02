Angola: Liberty Chiaka Becomes New Secretary-General of Unita

Luanda — The 14th Ordinary Congress of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), Angola's main opposition party, on Sunday in Luanda elected Liberty Chiaka as the party's Secretary-General, replacing Álvaro Chikwamanga Daniel.

The MP Albertina Ngolo was appointed by the congress as UNITA's parliamentary whip, a position previously held by Liberty Chiaka.

According to a press release from Angola's largest opposition party, which ANGOP had access to, the party appointed Arlete Chimbinda as vice-president for Social Policy, Simão Dembo, as vice-president for Administration and Heritage and Álvaro Chikvamanga Daniel, as vice-president for Organization and Electoral Administration.

The appointments resulted from the 14th Ordinary Congress of UNITA, which ended on Sunday, where Adalberto Costa Júnior was re-elected with 91 percent of the votes against nine percent for the other candidate, Rafael Massanga Savimbi.

