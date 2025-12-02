Angola: Liberty Chiaka Becomes New Secretary-General of Unita

1 December 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The 14th Ordinary Congress of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), Angola's main opposition party, on Sunday in Luanda elected Liberty Chiaka as the party's Secretary-General, replacing Álvaro Chikwamanga Daniel.

The MP Albertina Ngolo was appointed by the congress as UNITA's parliamentary whip, a position previously held by Liberty Chiaka.

According to a press release from Angola's largest opposition party, which ANGOP had access to, the party appointed Arlete Chimbinda as vice-president for Social Policy, Simão Dembo, as vice-president for Administration and Heritage and Álvaro Chikvamanga Daniel, as vice-president for Organization and Electoral Administration.

The appointments resulted from the 14th Ordinary Congress of UNITA, which ended on Sunday, where Adalberto Costa Júnior was re-elected with 91 percent of the votes against nine percent for the other candidate, Rafael Massanga Savimbi.

LDN/DC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.