Africa: United States Assumes Presidency of the Group of 20

1 December 2025
United States Embassy (Pretoria)
press release

Media Note

Office of the Spokesperson

Effective today, December 1, 2025, the United States has assumed the 2026 Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20). Under President Trump's leadership, we will return the G20 to focusing on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results.

As we usher in these much-needed reforms, we will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations.

We look forward to hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in one of America's greatest cities, Miami, Florida, during the 250th anniversary year of the United States.

Official website: https://g20.org/

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Pretoria.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.