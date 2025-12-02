Africa: United States Assumes Presidency of the Group of 20

press release

Media Note

Office of the Spokesperson

Effective today, December 1, 2025, the United States has assumed the 2026 Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20). Under President Trump's leadership, we will return the G20 to focusing on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results.

As we usher in these much-needed reforms, we will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations.

We look forward to hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in one of America's greatest cities, Miami, Florida, during the 250th anniversary year of the United States.

Official website: https://g20.org/