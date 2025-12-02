Angola: Taag Signs 'Code-Share' Agreement With South African Airways

Luanda — TAAG, state-owned Angola Airliner, and its South African counterpart SAA signed a commercial "code-share" agreement on Monday in Luanda, connecting the network of destinations of both companies that serve as a hub for connecting flights at the regional and intercontinental level.

The agreement, signed by the Chairman of the Executive Board of TAAG, Nelson Oliveira, and the CEO of South African Airways, Tebogo Tsimane, within the framework of the 57th Annual General Meeting of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), which is taking place in Luanda, will also allow passengers to extend their journey with a single ticket.

TAAG's objective is to strengthen connectivity within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), resuming connections with Harare (capital of Zimbabwe) and Lusaka (Zambia), through flights with stopovers in Johannesburg or Cape Town, with the final leg of the journey being operated by the South African partner.

According to the terms of the codeshare agreement, this will also allow TAAG to expand and its passengers to destinations within the SAA network, specifically to Durban and Port Elizabeth in South Africa, as well as Mauritius and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, in addition to other intercontinental destinations.

In this regard, the Chairman of the Executive Board of TAAG, Nelson Oliveira, clarified that customers will now have access to combined destinations served by TAAG and the South African Airways network, benefiting from greater connectivity and agility in connecting flights between the two companies.

He explained that the code-share agreement allows TAAG and SAA to sell tickets, including to the partner's destinations, increase network coverage, and collaborate on sales efforts.

He emphasized that the code-share agreement offers a number of advantages for passengers, such as more fare options and the ability to purchase a single ticket in local currency for travel itineraries on both airlines.

He said it also guarantees protection on connecting flights, ease of booking flights, check-in and baggage handling (in transit), in addition to passengers enjoying more destinations thanks to the shared network between TAAG and SAA.