Africa: Angola Participates in the 12th High-Level Seminar On Peace and Security in Africa

Luanda — Angola participated this Monday (1), in Algiers, in the 12th High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa, which aims to improve cooperation between the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUSCP) and the A3, African countries that are part of the United Nations Security Council as Non-Permanent Members.

According to a note that ANGOP had access to, in this event initiated in 2013 and called the "ORAN Process", the country was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The seminar serves as a platform to help newly elected African members of the A3+ prepare for their responsibilities, review progress, challenges, lessons learned, and best practices related to peace and security on the continent, and strengthen Africa's voice globally, particularly in the UN Security Council, promoting common positions on behalf of the African continent.

The event featured interventions by, among others, the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and Coordinator of African Members of the UN Security Council (A3+), Ahmed Attaf; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola and President of the Executive Council of the African Union, Téte António; and the President of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Taking the floor, Minister Téte António said it was "an honor to participate in this interactive debate on current trends in the global peace and security situation in Africa," a forum that has consolidated itself as an essential instrument for harmonizing African positions in the United Nations Security Council through the valuable A3+ mechanism.

According to the Angolan official, the "ORAN Process" has been crucial in strengthening Africa's capacity to influence decisions in the UN Security Council.

He also stated that the African continent continues to face complex challenges, including terrorism and violent extremism, political and military instability, illicit cross-border flows, humanitarian crises exacerbated by climate change, and tensions between communities in a context of persistent poverty.

Minister Téte António spoke about the Sahel, eastern DRC, Sudan, the Horn of Africa, Libya, and northern Mozambique, which remain in a worrying situation.

According to the President of the Executive Council of the African Union, Angola understands that no country can defeat violent extremism alone.

Peace in Africa will not be achieved solely through military mechanisms, but through an integrated approach that combines security, social justice, regional cooperation, and the building of strong institutions, he explained.

Addressing the plenary session, Minister Téte António spoke of the urgent need for sustainable funding for AU peace support operations, which should rely on the solidarity of the international community.

As a country that has benefited immensely from African and international solidarity throughout its reconstruction process, Angola now assumes increased responsibilities in promoting peace.

In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola highlighted the continued involvement in peace processes in the Great Lakes Region, the mediation and diplomatic support in SADC regional efforts, and the systematic defense of inclusive dialogue as a path to lasting stability.

During the seminar, a video and a manual on the Modalities for Strengthening Coordination between the AU CPS and the African Member Countries of the UN Security Council were presented, cataloging the Terms of Reference and a set of guidelines to facilitate the efficient performance of these countries on behalf of the continent.