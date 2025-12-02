Angola Joins African Canoeing Executive Committee

Luanda — Angola joined the Executive Committee of the African Canoe Confederation (ICF) as from Monday in Luanda, following the unanimous re-election of João Costa for the 2025-2028 term.

During the organization's congress, held at one of the city's hotels on the sidelines of the African Championship, it was announced that Angola will be represented by the chairman of the Angolan Federation of Nautical Sports (FADN), Ms Paula Matoso.

Speaking to ANGOP after his reappointment to the position, João Costa, of São Tomé and Príncipe nationality, stated that in addition to appointing an Angolan to the Executive Committee, he will defend Angola's candidacy to host the 2027 World Cup.

He mentioned that Angola's proposal to host the world event was unanimously accepted at the congress, adding that now everything depends on the Angolan National Sports Federation (FADN) which should develop a project and submit the application to the International Federation.

Regarding his action plan, the official indicated the need to increase the number of competitions in Africa, following the change in the athlete qualification model for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

He explained that the classification will now be by a points system (ranking) instead of qualifying rounds, adding that as a result, Africa will have to organize itself better and host qualifying games starting in 2026, beginning with the African Games scheduled to be held in Algeria, as well as the African Cup to take place in Nigeria.

João Costa indicated that in 2027 the African Games in Egypt and the African Cup (Tunisia) are on the agenda.

However, during this term, João Costa will be assisted by four vice-presidents namely Said Mohammud from Somalia, the Egyptian Ahmed Kamel, the Nigerian Olubunmi Ola-Oluode and Kamal Suelly from Ghana, in addition to the secretary-general Ahmed Abdoulkader from the Republic of Djibouti.