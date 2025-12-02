Angola: Miss Angola to Dedicate Herself to Sustainable Tourism

30 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Promoting sustainable domestic tourism and defending the environment are the priorities of Miss Angola 2026, Wandeleia Rodrigues Bango, during her one-year term.

In statements to the press after her election on Sunday (Nov.30), Wandeleia Bango said that her main social project consists of creating an intelligent domestic tourism system, which aims to transform this segment into a lever for the human and economic development of the most vulnerable communities.

She announced that the social project will open in the province of Cuanza Norte, where she is from, specifically in the commune of Canhoca, a location chosen by Miss Angola because it reflects her origins.

"I grew up in a rural area and I know the potential that exists, as well as the difficulties that the communities face. I want people from all over the country to discover the same beauty that I saw, and for that to contribute to improving the lives of those populations," she explained.

Wandeleia Bango also affirmed that she proudly carries the beauty of Angolan women and promised to represent the country "with honor" in the next Miss Universe pageant, as she feels prepared to do so and counts on the support of all Angolans .

