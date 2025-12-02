Angolan President Leaves for Washington

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço travels to Washington DC (United States of America) on Wednesday at the invitation of US authorities, according to the Press Services of the Presidency of the Republic in Luanda.

Cooperation between Angola and the United States, spanning more than 30 years, continues to deepen with regular engagements at the high-level official level.

Since the 2022 US-Africa Summit, Angola has been at the center of attention in US foreign policy in Africa, as a result of active and assertive economic diplomacy.

This year, the country hosted, for the first time, an edition of the United States/Africa Summit, under the theme "Pathways to Prosperity: A Shared Vision for Partnership," which reaffirmed Angola's role as a strategic and reliable partner on the African continent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the ongoing initiatives, the Lobito Corridor stands out, one of the priority projects of the Global Infrastructure Investment Partnership (GIP), led by the US.

The infrastructure, which connects Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to the Atlantic, aims to promote regional integration, agricultural development and investment in green energy, telecommunications and transport.

Strategic investments and financing

The US has made available 900 million US dollars through the Exim Bank for Sun Africa's solar projects, and 363 million for the construction of 186 prefabricated bridges by Acrow Bridge, initiatives that guarantee thousands of jobs for Angolans and Americans.

At the railway level, at least 250 million in financing is underway for the modernization of the 1,300 km Lobito Atlantic Railway line, in addition to the signing of a memorandum for a new 800 km railway line between Angola and Zambia.

In aviation, Angolan carrier TAAG and American manufacturer Boeing announced the purchase of 10 787 Dreamliner aircraft, in a deal valued at 3.6 billion US dollars, consolidating trade relations and growth in the Angolan aviation sector.

In addition, the U.S. has been strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector, notably with 13.3 million US dollars in emergency assistance to drought-affected southern Angolan provinces.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will also lead the first agribusiness trade mission with more than 60 companies to strengthen food security and climate resilience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another highlight is the Gender Equality Fund, which provides 5 million US dollars to support women farmers along the Lobito Corridor, promoting inclusion and female entrepreneurship.

In the telecommunications sector, the Exim Bank approved 42 million US dollars for the Radio Signal Expansion and Studios Modernization Project of the National Radio of Angola, led by Gates Air.

The project will allow radio coverage for 95% of the Angolan population, strengthening public communication and digital connectivity.

In the energy and environment sector, Angola has been a leader in the African energy transition, committing to generating 73% of its energy from clean sources by 2027.

Sun Africa's solar projects will generate 370 MW of renewable energy, avoiding the emission of 935,000 tons of carbon per year.

NASA also collaborates with Angola on water resource management and drought mitigation, providing scientific data for agricultural and environmental planning. ART/AMP