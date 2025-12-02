Uganda: Museveni Announces International Airport Construction in Mbarara With China and Brazil

President Yoweri Museveni has unveiled final plans for the construction of an international airport at Nyakisharara in Mbarara city.

Speaking at a rally at Mbarara Golf Course Booma Grounds on Monday, Museveni said the project will be undertaken by Chinese and Brazilian partners and built to the standard of Entebbe International Airport.

"Mbarara people, you are lucky. The Chinese have money and do business with South America, particularly Brazil. This is good news for development. Nyakisharara has been selected for a new international airport because it shortens global routes," Museveni said.

He added that the new route would save 15 hours compared to the traditional Britain route. "It will match Entebbe in scale and open big opportunities for the region," he noted.

Mbarara City Woman MP Ritah Atukwasa welcomed the announcement but emphasized the need for complementary infrastructure.

"We still have areas like Bunusya, Biharwe, and Rwakishaakiizi that lack electricity. Government needs to be intentional about extending electricity so we can see more hotels, factories, and businesses emerge by the time the airport comes," Atukwasa said.

She also called for better roads and security to support the city's growing hospitality and nightlife sectors. "Yes, the airport is coming, but good tarmac, electricity, and security are essential to support economic growth," she added.

Currently, Nyakisharara hosts an airstrip along the Mbarara-Ibanda highway. The new airport, once completed, is expected to handle regional and international routes, boosting economic growth not only in Mbarara city but across the Ankole and Kigezi sub-regions.

In September, President Museveni met with Base 7 Aviation International Academy and consultants from Hamster Business Solutions, giving the green light to the project.

Construction is projected to be completed by 2030 under the government's Party and Term Oriented Delivery initiative, with estimates suggesting it could triple Uganda's economic output once operational.