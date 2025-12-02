Uganda: Museveni Focus On Roads, Power and Health Services in Rwampara

1 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Francis Isaano

President Museveni has opened his first rally in Rwampara District, returning to Bujaga for the first time in 68 years.

He told supporters that he last passed through the area in 1957 as a young boy walking to watch a football match, and again during the liberation struggles of 1979 and 1985.

"Those wars ended, and today Uganda is in peace," he said, addressing residents alongside the First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, and senior NRM leaders.

Museveni highlighted ongoing and planned infrastructure investments, noting that government had worked on the Rwampara road and opened routes connecting the district to Isingiro.

He announced that the Buteraniro-Bugamba-Rwoho-Bukoni-Kitwe road and the Ruti-Mwizi-Kikagate road would be upgraded.

All sub-counties in Rwampara, he said, now have electricity, while irrigation projects will be rolled out to support agriculture.

He urged residents not to destroy wetlands, saying they were essential for long-term water security.

On health services, Museveni said each sub-county now has a Health Centre III or IV, with government planning to upgrade one existing HC IV into a district hospital.

The President's visit forms part of his wider mobilisation efforts ahead of next year's general elections.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.