Uganda: Museveni Focus On Roads, Power and Health Services in Rwampara

President Museveni has opened his first rally in Rwampara District, returning to Bujaga for the first time in 68 years.

He told supporters that he last passed through the area in 1957 as a young boy walking to watch a football match, and again during the liberation struggles of 1979 and 1985.

"Those wars ended, and today Uganda is in peace," he said, addressing residents alongside the First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, and senior NRM leaders.

Museveni highlighted ongoing and planned infrastructure investments, noting that government had worked on the Rwampara road and opened routes connecting the district to Isingiro.

He announced that the Buteraniro-Bugamba-Rwoho-Bukoni-Kitwe road and the Ruti-Mwizi-Kikagate road would be upgraded.

All sub-counties in Rwampara, he said, now have electricity, while irrigation projects will be rolled out to support agriculture.

He urged residents not to destroy wetlands, saying they were essential for long-term water security.

On health services, Museveni said each sub-county now has a Health Centre III or IV, with government planning to upgrade one existing HC IV into a district hospital.

The President's visit forms part of his wider mobilisation efforts ahead of next year's general elections.