South Africa: MTN-Backed Kiira Motors Electric Expedition Reaches 3000km Milestone in Kampala-Cape Town Green Belt Expedition

The MTN-sponsored Kiira Motors "Made in Uganda Grand Trans-Africa Electric Expedition" has reached Lusaka, Zambia, marking the first major milestone in a 13,000-kilometre journey designed to demonstrate the feasibility of a regional green mobility corridor from Uganda to South Africa.

The team has now covered 3,017 kilometres--23 percent of the round trip--since setting off from Kampala.

The expedition is led by Kiira Motors Corporation in partnership with the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Office of the President, Britam Insurance Uganda, and MTN Uganda.

The trans-continental journey is stress-testing the proposed Kampala-Cape Town Green Belt, a corridor intended to integrate electric mobility infrastructure, renewable energy, and digital financial services across several African countries.

MTN Uganda, the official digital partner, is providing connectivity, telematics, and seamless mobile money services across borders.

Through MTN's 4G/LTE network, engineers are receiving continuous data on battery performance, suspension load, road conditions, and vehicle behaviour, while MTN Mobile Money is enabling instant multi-currency payments along the route.

Paul Luyima, MTN Uganda's Senior Manager for Large Enterprises, said the telecom firm was proud to power the digital backbone of the expedition.

He noted that the project demonstrates how African innovation, supported by dependable connectivity, can unlock new economic opportunities tied to sustainable mobility.

Elias Bwamble, the project lead from Kiira Motors, said the Kayoola E-Coach's performance has proven that African-made electric vehicles are ready for long-distance commercial deployment.

He said the data gathered so far will help shape future mobility and industrialisation strategies on the continent.

While in Lusaka, the expedition team visited MTN Zambia's headquarters, where both sides reiterated the importance of digital infrastructure in achieving regional e-mobility goals. MTN Zambia pledged support as the mission continues southwards.

The flagship vehicle, the Kayoola E-Coach 13M (Model 2025), has exceeded expectations throughout Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia.

As of November 28, it had recorded no safety incidents, no maintenance costs, and an energy consumption rate of 0.84 kWh per kilometre.

The team reports that the electric drive has saved USD 850 in would-be fuel expenses, displaced more than 1,146 litres of fossil fuel, and prevented nearly 1.4 tonnes of carbon emissions in just nine days.

A 49-member crew drawn from KMC, Makerere University, STI-OP, Britam, MTN, Swangz Avenue, and Buzz Events is sustaining the mission under demanding travel conditions.

Team members typically work 16-hour days, cleaning, checking, and charging the coach nightly to ensure optimal performance.

As the Kayoola E-Coach proceeds toward Botswana, Eswatini, and South Africa, the expedition will also engage the Zambian government on e-mobility policy, green financing, and digital trade, with MTN Zambia expected to play a strategic role.

The mission aims to demonstrate Africa's readiness for a green and digitally integrated future, with each kilometre reinforcing the vision of a continent capable of building and powering its own electric mobility ecosystem.