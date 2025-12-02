Namibia: Emma Tuahepa - 29 Years With HIV, Activism and the Fight Against Complacency

She was only 22 when she made history by becoming the first woman in Namibia to openly disclose her HIV-AIDS status to the world in 1996.

These days, Emma Tuahepa (50) lives a quiet life at Rietfontein on the outskirts of Grootfontein with her two children, aged 21 and 6, and nephews, away from the bustling life of the city. She says she never thought she would be alive over 30 years later.

"I came out because I thought I was going to die. There was no medication for HIV-AIDS at the time," she says.

She now works for the National Youth Service as a training coordinator. The Namibian caught up with Tuahepa in light of World AIDS Day observed today.

This year's global theme, according to the World Health Organisation, is 'Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response'.

'I'M STILL EMMA'

Nearly 30 years after she first spoke publicly, Tuahepa says she has been living a normal life, thanks to lifesaving medication.

"I used to take multiple medications, now I only take one pill per day," she says of her antiretroviral (ARV) treatment. She has been on the medication since May 2003 when ARVs were first rolled out in Namibia.

At a time when speaking about the virus in social circles was a taboo due to stigma, Tuahepa was praised for her courage to speak up and advocate for the rights and dignity of those with the virus.

She says despite years of living a healthy life with the virus, stigma in the community still exists. "I still get looked at when I enter a store. Some would stare and follow me around to see what I buy while some just want a hug, asking me if I am Emma," she says.

'HIV IS NOT A CAREER'

Tuahepa recalls her days of activism under Lironga Eparu (which means learn to survive) - a national association of people living with HIV-Aids she founded in the late 1990s. She says some people later accused her of being paid by the government to pretend she was HIV positive.

The organisation has since shut down, and Tuahepa has not been seen in the limelight since

"There were a lot of misunderstandings and a lot of control issues," she says about the organisation, recalling public accusations that the leadership misused funds, allegations she maintains were false.

"If there is anyone else that wants accountability, bring them. I am not afraid of anyone and I am very honest. There is no documentation that shows we used money meant for the project," she says.

She describes years of infighting, burnout and the realisation that HIV-AIDS activism was consuming her life.

"Some liked the fact that I was the face and I refused.

HIV is not a career," she says.

Tuahepa eventually stepped away to rebuild her life.

"Now look at me - I have more to offer. Continue watching, my voice is not silenced, I just changed how I think and do things."

REVERSING GAINS MADE

Tuahepa says Namibia risks reversing the progress it has made if people continue to treat HIV-AIDS casually and ignore prevention and treatment tools.

"We are going back," she warns. "In this era, I emphasise, please use condoms when engaging in sex. Let's educate the young people."

WORLD AIDS DAY

She says World AIDS Day is not merely symbolic but a reminder of hard-earned progress and ongoing responsibility.

"It is a day to observe the lives lost to HIV-AIDS and that of those who are still living with it," Tuahepa says.

She stresses that there is life after diagnosis. But she does not shy away from blunt accountability.

"Sometimes the HIV-AIDS we get comes from choices made. Everybody has the responsibility to take care of themselves."

She says treatment, counselling and support are available.

"The ARV services and counselling are offered and available. The government is doing its part. We need to get on medication when we are diagnosed."

Tuahepa believes complacency, not lack of knowledge, is now one of the biggest threats.

"People are still having unprotected sex. When last did you have a sexual encounter, and was it safe? Ask yourselves," she says.

She adds that some people are misinterpreting the concept of being undetectable, assuming it is a licence to take risks.

She encourages those unwilling to use condoms to at least make use of PrEP.

"Go get it, it is free. It helps with exposure."

Tuahepa says Namibia can still achieve a future with no new infections.

"We want a world with zero transmissions. With the current treatment taken correctly, we have many options to consider.

Those who are HIV-negative need to remain negative, and those already living with HIV-AIDS must protect others and adhere to their treatment."

Her own health, she says, is proof of what adherence can do.

"I have been living positively, being productive and healthy. I am doing very well, only taking one tablet a day."

HIV-AIDS FUNDING

Despite her optimism, Tuahepa remains critical of recent global funding disruptions, which she describes as a blow to African countries that depend on support.

This comes after United States president Donald Trump's administration recently directed federal agencies not to publicly promote World Aids Day on 1 December, following earlier announcements of significant cuts to funding for global HIV-AIDS programmes.

"That was an attack on Africa, because the beneficiaries' funds are mostly directed to Africa. It's heartbreaking.

There was a point where drugs were stopped in some countries and many people suffered and lost access."

She believes Namibia can shoulder the responsibility but the shift should have been handled differently.

"Trump could have done it in a more systematic way, for people to prepare themselves.

It is unacceptable to punish people with their health."

Tuahepa says her message is both a warning and a reminder of the possibilities.

"Some of us are dreaming big," she says. "Let's dream big together."

HIV-AIDS activist Bernard Kamatoto (52), who was diagnosed with HIV in 1999, says Tuahepa is like a mother to him because she was the first person he disclosed his status to.

"Tuahepa gave me hope and inspired many people living with HIV-AIDS to publicly open up about their status despite the discrimination and stigma associated with HIV-AIDS.

I worked with her at the Lironga Eparu project," he adds.

Kamatoto told The Namibian he went public with his status in 2001.

