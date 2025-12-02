Namibia: Gender Activists Warn Against Celebrating As More Women Elected

Gender activist Rosa Namises has cautioned that the increase in women elected as regional councillors in Namibia should not automatically be seen as progress, arguing that political strategy rather than empowerment may be driving the shift.

Namibia's latest election results saw women elected across multiple regions including Ohangwena, Oshana, Omusati, Khomas, Kavango East and West, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto and ||Kharas a notable shift from previous cycles in the regional council and local authority elections.

"This rise is not because women are finally being recognised or because leadership is improving," Namises said. "Swapo does not want other parties to take leadership.

They don't see themselves losing not because they are serving the people, but because of political strategy," she told The Namibian yesterday.

She said the trend reflects consolidation of power rather than democratic growth.

"If Swapo was the best, things would be different," she claimed. "This is about greed, exclusion and remaining 'the people's choice', even when the process is not free and fair."

Namises alleges that voter influence took place at polling stations. "People are told who must win and who must not. How do you call that democracy?" she asked.

Despite her criticism, Namises congratulated the women elected and urged them to lead independently.

"They must stand as women and not be absorbed into male agendas," she said, adding that gender-based violence, youth unemployment and education should be priorities.

She also urged political mentorship for the next generation. "Young people must understand transparency, trustworthiness and how to transfer power honourably," she said.

Former presidential candidate Ally Angula welcomed the outcome as a reflection of gradual change in public attitudes.

"The population is becoming open to leadership regardless of gender," she said, noting a growing willingness among women to enter politics and "break the ceiling".

However, Angula also expressed concern about campaigning and accountability. "Most candidates did not showcase their credentials or demonstrate competence, which made voting difficult," she said.

