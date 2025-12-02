Namibia: African Star Girmay Signs With NSN Cycling Team

Trailblazing Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay will compete for the NSN Cycling Team for the next three seasons, the outfit formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech said Monday.

Girmay previously rode for four years with Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty, becoming the first black African to win a stage on a Grand Tour at the 2022 Giro d'Italia.

Last year the 25-year-old created history again by clinching the Tour de France's green jersey awarded to the top sprinter, after three stage wins.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Biniam to NSN Cycling Team. Not only will 2026 mark a new chapter for the team, but it also represents one for Biniam and I couldn't think of a better time to embark on a new chapter together," said NSN General Manager Kjell Carlstrom.

Girmay welcomed "a new beginning" and the chance to progress with a team whose riders "have improved so much over the last two years". He also cited their commitment to developing the sport in Africa.

"In Eritrea, cycling is our culture - it's in our blood. And as an African rider, I want to develop African cycling," continued Girmay.

"For me and the team, it's a nice combination - an African rider and a team that wants to develop cycling in Africa."

NSN (for "Never Say Never") is replacing Israel PT which had become the focus of pro-Palestinian protesters at road races this year.

The new team will race under a Swiss licence and be based in Spain, in Barcelona and Girona.

Among the co-founders of NSN is former Barcelona and Spain football star Andres Iniesta.

