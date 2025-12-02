Namibia: Young Councillor (23) Promises to Empower Mariental Youth

Newly elected Landless People's Movement (LPM) councillor William Minnie says he plans to prioritise youth employment, improved service delivery and institutional reform during his term as a local authority councillor at Mariental.

Minnie (23), one of the youngest councillors elected in the 2025 polls, says his approach is grounded in "practical social democratic principles" aimed at expanding opportunities for young people and reducing inequality in the town.

He told The Namibian yesterday that his immediate focus will be to create employment pathways for young residents through targeted public works programmes, skills development initiatives and partnerships with local employers.

He also wants to accelerate land allocation for young families and ensure that new residential areas receive basic services without delays.

"In the next 12 months, my focus is to stabilise critical municipal functions through emergency repairs to essential infrastructure, reorganising refuse collection routes, improving transparency in land administration and completing quick-impact projects that residents can see and feel," he said.

Minnie says restoring efficiency and accountability at the municipality is essential for long-term development.

He expects resistance - not because of his age, he says, but due to entrenched institutional practices that slow down reform.

"Young leaders often face scepticism, bureaucratic inertia and political gatekeeping. Communities expect immediate results, but systems move slowly," he said.

He adds that youth representation must go beyond symbolism, stressing that it requires energy, transparency and tangible improvements in people's daily lives.

Minnie also hopes to revitalise youth centres, rehabilitate public spaces and support youth-owned businesses by improving access to grants, mentorship and more youth-friendly local policies.

Minnie believes his election reflects a growing public appetite for fresh leadership and practical solutions.

"People want leaders who address their challenges directly.

The trust placed in me reflects a demand for honest, results-driven local leadership," he said.

Minnie was LPM's preferred mayoral candidate for Mariental, however the party secured three seats, while Swapo won three and the Mariental Residents Association one seat.

