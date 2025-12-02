Sudan: The Cabinet Reviews Overall National Situation and Preparations for Return to Khartoum

- The Council of Ministers convened its regular meeting today, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, with the participation of ministers, the Governor of Darfur Region, and the Wali of Red Sea State.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers stated that the meeting commended the efforts of the Armed Forces, other regular forces, and supporting units in the "Battle of Dignity," underscoring their role in defending the nation.

He added that the Cabinet received several briefings on the overall situation in the country, including a report by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghafar, regarding the government's planned return and relocation to Khartoum. She also provided an update on the conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled El-Fashir to Northern State. In response, the Cabinet instructed relevant authorities to give urgent attention to improving health and education services at the displacement shelter center.

The meeting also heard a detailed report from the Minister of Interior on national efforts to combat narcotics and smuggling. The Council praised the work of anti-drug and anti-smuggling units and directed that these forces be appropriately incentivized.

The Secretary-General noted that the meeting reviewed a report on the national electricity and petroleum situation, presented by the Minister of Energy and Petroleum. The Council commended the substantial efforts made by workers in both sectors.

Furthermore, the Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on living conditions and the flow of essential goods, commodities, and basic services nationwide. The Minister of Health also reported on the national health situation, including ongoing measures to combat epidemics and diseases and to maintain the provision of medical services.

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris directed the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure to prepare an urgent report on the condition of major bridges in Khartoum State, including Al-Halfaya, Shambat, Al-Dabasin, and the southern section of Mak Nimr Bridge.