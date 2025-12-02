Sudan: TSC President - Any Solution or Initiative That Does Not Dismantle and Disarm the Rebel Militia Is Completely Unacceptable to Us

Al-Burhan: We propose restoring Sudan's old flag, raised by our forefathers at independence

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed that any solution or initiative that does not dismantle the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and strip it of its weapons is entirely unacceptable to us," underscoring that "this is a deeply rooted conviction."

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for the martyrs of the Sudan Liberation Movement Army (SLMA), he stated that options have narrowed and solutions have become limited due to the scale of bloodshed, the rising number of martyrs, and the widespread suffering across large areas of Sudan -- particularly in Darfur and El-Fashir.

The TSC President reiterated that there is only one solution: the disappearance of the militia. Al-Burhan vowed retribution against the criminals, killers, and those he described as "the malicious," who committed atrocities that, he stressed, forfeit their right to continue living among us in Sudan.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces paid tribute to the martyrs of Sudan and of the Battle of Dignity and Honor, stressing the need to uphold the rights of all who sacrificed blood, money, or effort for the country. He noted that the entire Sudanese people have been affected by this war, and issued an open call to anyone willing to take up arms to fight the militia, saying: "We welcome anyone who seeks to eliminate the terrorist rebel militia."

Al-Burhan saluted the pivotal role of the Governor of Darfur region, Minni Arko Minnawi, praising his commitment to bringing the battle to an end and restoring citizens' rights from the RSF militia. He also expressed deep appreciation to all joint forces and supporting units the Armed Forces in the Battle of Dignity and Honor.

He added: "We thank them and value their efforts, sacrifices, sincere brotherly combat, and their stand with Sudan and with the suffering citizens."

The TSC President stressed the importance of cooperation and collective resolve to eliminate the militia, and welcomed the displaced persons (IDPs) who arrived from El-Fashir and from all areas entered by the Al-Dagalo militia.

Al-Burhan presented a proposal to restore Sudan's old flag -- the Independence Flag -- calling for a return to the tricolour banner raised by Sudan's forefathers at independence. He underscored the necessity of reimagining the Sudanese state from the ground up and rebuilding a Sudan founded on proper principles.