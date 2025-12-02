Sudan: CBOS Governor Announces Resumption of Bank Operations in Khartoum to Support Banking Services

- The Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, received today the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Dr. Amina Mirghani Al-Tom, who announced the resumption of the bank's operations in Khartoum and the return of staff during December, alongside the opening of a new branch. The move aims to restore economic life and enable citizens to access banking services directly.

Dr. Amina said CBOS is also allocating premises for a Microfinance Institution branch in Khartoum State and developing supportive policies to facilitate microfinance opportunities and attract funding from domestic and regional banks, contributing to production and economic development.

The CBOS Governor expressed appreciation for the Armed Forces and other forces involved in the "Battle of Dignity" to restore security in the state, noting that stability forms a fundamental basis for the return of banking and service activities.

Wali Hamza praised the Central Bank's efforts in supporting the national economy and maintaining monetary stability and cash flow during the war, helping safeguard citizens in safe areas.

He urged CBOS to prioritize infrastructure projects and support the state's efforts to secure funding for the rehabilitation of major service projects, while facilitating procedures and providing necessary guarantees.

Hamza confirmed the state government's readiness to support CBOS fully, ensuring the full resumption of its activities in Khartoum and encouraging other commercial banks to return, thus enhancing the investment climate and economic recovery.