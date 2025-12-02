Sudan: Information Minister - Sudan Overcomes Exceptional Challenges Through Citizens' Sacrifices and Commitment to National Sovereignty

- Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed that Sudan has successfully navigated exceptional challenges, attributing this achievement to the resilience of its citizens, their sacrifices, and steadfast commitment to national decision-making. He described the Consultative Forum for South Darfur Activities as a crucial platform for dialogue on shaping the region's future.

Speaking at the forum's opening session in Port Sudan, held under the patronage of Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar, Al-Eisir stressed that the current phase requires reinforcing stability and curbing regional and international interventions. He reiterated the government's commitment to implementing programs that promote social peace and strengthen communication among the country's diverse components.

The minister underscored the pivotal role of national media in consolidating peace and coexistence, commending the forum's organizers and recognizing the participation of official institutions, media bodies, and native administration.

Al-Eisir also emphasized the importance of holding accountable all parties involved in undermining Sudan, affirming that the government will continue its legal and diplomatic efforts to safeguard the country's rights. He highlighted that sustained dialogue and coordination among the state, society, and media are essential to Darfur's stability and future.