Ethiopia: Corridor Development Boosts Cities' Livability, Beauty, and Competitiveness - Ministry

1 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure announced that ongoing corridor development initiatives nationwide are significantly enhancing the livability, beauty, and competitiveness of Ethiopian cities.

Fanta Dejen, State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Development, told ENA that the government is prioritizing efforts to make cities not only comfortable and convenient for citizens but also globally competitive.

He emphasized that extensive efforts are underway to make cities more accommodating for vulnerable groups, specifically children and the elderly.

"Development activities that allow cities to properly utilize their natural and man-made resources are being carried out, creating an enabling environment to preserve green spaces and reclaim lands that were illegally fenced off," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The State Minister underscored that beyond ensuring fair benefits for citizens, the corridor development initiatives have created strong momentum for building modern and competitive cities.

Noting that these works are currently underway in more than 70 cities across all regions, Fanta indicated that efforts are being made to expand the initiative countrywide. He explained that these initiatives, in addition to beautifying the cities, significantly contribute to economic and social activities.

As a result of these initiatives, Addis Ababa is becoming a modern, beautiful, and competitive city, making it a leading choice for hosting international forums.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.