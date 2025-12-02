Ethiopia: Corridor Development Boosts Cities' Livability, Beauty, and Competitiveness - Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure announced that ongoing corridor development initiatives nationwide are significantly enhancing the livability, beauty, and competitiveness of Ethiopian cities.

Fanta Dejen, State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Development, told ENA that the government is prioritizing efforts to make cities not only comfortable and convenient for citizens but also globally competitive.

He emphasized that extensive efforts are underway to make cities more accommodating for vulnerable groups, specifically children and the elderly.

"Development activities that allow cities to properly utilize their natural and man-made resources are being carried out, creating an enabling environment to preserve green spaces and reclaim lands that were illegally fenced off," he added.

The State Minister underscored that beyond ensuring fair benefits for citizens, the corridor development initiatives have created strong momentum for building modern and competitive cities.

Noting that these works are currently underway in more than 70 cities across all regions, Fanta indicated that efforts are being made to expand the initiative countrywide. He explained that these initiatives, in addition to beautifying the cities, significantly contribute to economic and social activities.

As a result of these initiatives, Addis Ababa is becoming a modern, beautiful, and competitive city, making it a leading choice for hosting international forums.