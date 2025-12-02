Ethiopia: Space Science and Geospatial Institute Launches New Satellite Data Collection Stations

Addis Ababa — Space Science and Geospatial Institute (SSGI) has inaugurated a new network of satellite data collection stations in Addis Ababa and several regional cities, marking a significant step in Ethiopia's digital transformation efforts.

State Minister of Innovation and Technology, Muluken Kere, highlighted that the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy has laid a strong foundation for major technological advancements across the country.

He noted ongoing progress in building digital infrastructure and affirmed the government's commitment to expanding satellite data receiving stations nationwide.

Muluken also pointed to recent digital milestones, including the rollout of the Digital ID project, and emphasized that Ethiopia's expanding pool of skilled professionals is an encouraging indicator of the country's digital future.

Ethiopia requires an estimated 200 Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) to achieve optimal coverage; however, only 10 have been installed so far.

SSGI plans to install an additional 10 stations this fiscal year and aims to increase the total to 30 within the next two years.

The newly launched stations include one in Addis Ababa, which will serve as the main control hub, four in Sheger and surrounding towns, and others located in Bonga, Semera, Jigjiga, Debre Berhan and Jimma.

The expanded ETCORS system is expected to significantly improve urban management and support infrastructure development.

SSGI Director General Abdisa Yilma (PhD) stated that the stations are equipped with advanced technology designed to provide surveyors, researchers, disaster-risk analysts, topographers, and mapping professionals with real-time geospatial data.

He underscored the critical role of accurate geospatial information in the design and construction of buildings, roads, bridges, and dams.

The system will also support agriculture, industry, mining, and other key sectors, contributing to high-quality land administration and planning.

Abdisa added that SSGI will make extensive use of the new stations to enhance surveying, mapping, and research activities across the country.

State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Fanta Dejen noted that the system will significantly improve public services, especially in urban land management.

"This will make services faster, more transparent, and fairer," Fanta said, emphasizing that the system's near-perfect measurement accuracy will help reduce public complaints.

He added that ETCORS will also support smart city development and the expansion of urban green spaces.

The Embracing the Culture of Research (ETCORS) service is designed not only for Ethiopia but also for neighboring countries and the global community.

The stations, which began operation today, are expected to strengthen data-driven decision-making and enhance the accuracy of surveying, land registration, and urban planning practices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Urban Development and Infrastructure is working to establish 14 additional CORS stations across Ethiopia, further expanding the national geospatial infrastructure network.