Mozambique: 'Civilians Were Killed, Some Were Even Beheaded'

"They live in community shelters, they live in classrooms which are overcrowded," the UN refugee agency's (UNHCR) representative in Mozambique said on Tuesday, highlighting the plight of thousands searching for safety.

The agency reports that close to 100,000 have been newly displaced in the past two weeks alone, following intensified attacks on villages and a rapid spillover of violence into previously safe districts.

Speaking from conflict-ridden Erati in northern Mozambique, Xavier Creach expressed concern over the attacks and inability to sufficiently respond.

"These simultaneous attacks in several districts are generating a huge challenge for humanitarian actors who have to multiply emergency response in different zones of the country," he said.

"Regretfully, we lack resources," he added.

Homes burned, villages attacked

The violence, which began in 2017 in the country's northernmost province, Cabo Delgado, has already displaced over 1.3 million people.

It spread this year beyond the province and into Nampula, threatening communities that had previously hosted displaced families, according to the UN refugee agency.

People reaching safety say they escaped in fear as armed groups stormed their villages - often at night - burning homes, attacking civilians, and forcing families to flee without their belongings or documents.

"Civilians were killed, some were even beheaded," said Mr. Creach. "People had to flee at night in the most chaotic manner."

The sudden influx of displaced people into Nampula Province is putting pressure on already fragile host communities, who also face insecurity. Schools, churches and open spaces are crowded with newly arrived families.

Running out of resources

It's the fourth massive influx that Northern Mozambique has faced in recent months, Mr. Creach stressed.

"The response is insufficient," he said. "People need assistance. They need food, they need shelter, they need water, they need support, and they arrive traumatised."

UNHCR will require $38.2 million in 2026 to meet rising needs across northern Mozambique. This comes at a deeply concerning time, with 2025 funding standing at only 50 per cent of the required amount.

Mr. Creach said that on Tuesday morning, agency staffers witnessed people returning to what are very unsafe areas - not to restart their lives, but due to the lack of response and overcrowded shelters.

"They felt they couldn't stay any longer and they had no option but to return."