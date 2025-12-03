South Africa: A Walk in the Night to Mark the End of Slavery

March through Cape Town commemorates the emancipation of slaves in 1834

More than 100 people joined a walk through Cape Town's centre on Monday night to mark Emancipation Day, the day slaves in the Cape were legally freed on 1 December 1834.

The walk started at St. Stephen's Church in Heritage Square, and went on to the Sendinggestig Museum, Greenmarket Square, and the "Arch for Arch" at the Company's Garden, ending at the Slave Tree opposite Church Square.

The Walk started in 2003 after a burial ground was discovered in Prestwich in Greenpoint with the unmarked graves of slaves.

"We don't know their names, but we know that they exist", said Weeder. "They live on in our memory, even if we do not know their names".

Weeder said the walk also remembered the women affected by gender-based violence and those in Palestine.

At each location, a small speech was made about the historical importance of the site.

The event is named after a short story by the celebrated South African author Alex La Guma, The Walk in the Night, about life under apartheid.

It was organised by the District Six museum, the Prestwich Place Project Committee and the Institute for Healing. It usually takes place on the last day of November, but because of the switching on of the lights in the city, the day was moved.