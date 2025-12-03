Rwanda: Real-Time Bus Tracking System Set for Rollout in 2026

The government plans to introduce a real-time monitoring system for public buses by February 2026, a move the Ministry of Infrastructure says will improve reliability and enhance commuter experience.

State Minister for Infrastructure Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye told The New Times that the system is being designed to let passengers know exactly when buses will arrive at designated stops, with an emphasis on accessibility for all users.

ALSO READ: How Kigali's new public transport model will work

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Because these are systems that are still being built, we expect them to start working around February next year. We'll try to be as inclusive as possible. At the very least, those with smartphones will be able to access it on their devices," he said.

He added that commuters without smartphones will not be left behind.

"For those who don't have phones, we'll have displays at bus stops providing the same information. These technologies are built and tested as the network develops and as operations begin. As for feature phones, that's another area where we still have to assess feasibility."

Uwihanganye said priority will initially be given to installing bus-stop displays to ensure inclusiveness as the system is rolled out.

ALSO READ: Operators express mixed feelings as govt introduces new public transport model

He noted that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to modernise public transport infrastructure, including long-discussed bus priority lanes and mass transit plans.

"In the bus priority scheme, one aspect that has been pending is the mass transit system. We've examined it over and over again," he said.

He added that while a bus rapid transit (BRT) system remains on the table, its rollout requires substantial space and investment. For now, the government aims to optimise existing infrastructure as Kigali's population, now above two million, continues to grow.

The planned tracking system comes on the heels of a new service-led public transport model introduced on December 2 and approved by the cabinet on November 28.

ALSO READ: Kigali City names three roads to be dedicated to public buses

The model seeks to improve reliability, streamline bus management, and prepare Kigali for a smarter, greener mobility future.

It marks a significant shift from the long-criticised net-cost model, which has struggled with fragmented management, inconsistent service quality, and outdated operational systems.