Kenya: Ruto Heads to Washington for Historic DR Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal and Strategic Kenya-U.S. Talks

2 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has departed Nairobi for Washington, D.C., where he will join President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the signing of a landmark peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict in Eastern DRC.

The signing, taking place at the invitation of U.S. President Donald J. Trump, marks the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet in efforts to stabilise the Great Lakes region. It builds on progress made under the Nairobi and Luanda Peace Processes and the joint EAC-SADC initiative.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the Washington ceremony brings together all key parties and is expected to open new pathways for disarmament, demobilisation, humanitarian access, and long-term regional stability.

While in Washington, President Ruto will also participate in high-level engagements focused on advancing Kenya's strategic interests in trade, investment, health cooperation, and security.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Kenya-U.S. Health Cooperation Framework, which shifts the 25-year partnership toward a sustainable, government-led model. The agreement aims to accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage and build a self-reliant health system by 2030.

During the visit, President Ruto is also expected to outline Kenya's economic transformation agenda, centred on human capital development, infrastructure expansion, agro-industrial growth, and enhanced irrigation through large-scale dam construction.

The President will further seek Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment in priority sectors and pursue enhanced energy security collaborations to support Kenya's long-term development goals.

Ruto's engagements in Washington are seen as a major diplomatic moment for Kenya, positioning the country at the heart of both regional peace efforts and a deepening strategic partnership with the United States.

