East Africa: Kindiki Challenges EAC Judiciary to Hasten Justice Delivery for Socio-Economic Growth

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged to judges and magistrates across the East African region, calling for the expedited delivery of justice, which he described as critical for the region's socio-economic advancement.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday while opening the 22nd East African Magistrates and Judges Association Annual Conference, Prof. Kindiki emphasized that justice is an indispensable ingredient for the social and economic growth of citizens and nations alike, warning that delays inevitably lead to underdevelopment.

"When justice is inaccessible, development stalls, inequality widens, and the promise of the rule of law becomes hollow. Our judicial systems must therefore function not as barriers, but as open doorways through which fairness, dignity, and economic opportunity can flow to every corner of our region," he stated.

Accessible and Efficient Courts

As he encouraged more creativity, Prof. Kindiki welcomed the adoption of flexible approaches to deliver justice including use of Alternative Justice Systems (AJS), Court-Annexed Mediation (CAM), Small Claims Courts, and other multi-door approaches designed to solve disputes faster.

"Justice cannot be confined to stone buildings or rigid procedures. It must instead travel to where people live, work, trade, and build families. These pathways offer quicker, more affordable, and culturally informed avenues for resolving disputes, enabling justice systems to adapt to the lived experiences of our diverse populations," DP added.

The Deputy President stressed the necessity for courts to become more accessible, friendlier, and efficient to effectively meet the demands of modern society.

"Across East Africa, too many of our people still experience formal courts as distant, slow, costly, or intimidating spaces. For millions, especially women, youth, small entrepreneurs, and rural communities, the justice system appears more like a fortress than a support structure," he observed.

The DP reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to a stronger region with responsive and efficient judiciaries. He reminded the judicial officers that national security, cohesion, justice, and fairness are the fundamental "software" upon which the East African Community nations are built.

"The future we envision for East Africa is not only about expanding markets, building highways, or deepening inter-governmental relations; it is about cultivating shared values anchored in fairness, dignity, and institutional integrity. Justice is the glue that binds societies and the foundation on which peaceful, prosperous, and united communities are built," he reiterated.

While acknowledging the progress made in asserting human liberty, gender equality, and protecting the vulnerable, Prof. Kindiki challenged the judges and magistrates to also champion the quest for socio-economic freedoms.

"We have not asserted the place of individuals and communities to be free from want and poverty. This is equally important. Social and economic empowerment should go hand-in-hand with civil and democratic empowerment," he stated.