Kenya: UK Issues Travel Advisory On Visits to Parts of Kenya

Nairobi — The United Kingdom has issued a fresh travel advisory cautioning its citizens against unnecessary visits to several regions in Kenya, citing heightened security risks linked to terrorist groups operating from neighbouring Somalia.

In the advisory released by the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Britons are urged to avoid all travel to areas along the Kenya-Somalia border and parts of the northern coast, where the threat of extremist attacks remains significant.

The FCDO lists Mandera County among the zones under the strictest warning, alongside Tarbaj and Wajir East constituencies in Wajir County, and all areas within 60 kilometres of the Somalia border.

In Garissa County, travel is discouraged except for Garissa Town, Lagdera constituency, and parts of Balambala constituency located north and west of the main Saka-C81 road corridor.

On the coast, the advisory warns against visiting Lamu County, excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island, which remain open to visitors.

Additionally, the UK advises against all but essential travel to Garissa Town, areas of Tana River County north of the river up to Saka, and a 15-kilometre stretch of Kenya's eastern coastline between the Tana and Galana rivers.

The advisory, which is periodically updated, cites persistent threats posed by al-Shabaab militants who have carried out sporadic attacks on security installations, road convoys, and civilian targets in the affected regions.

"Frequent attacks have occurred in the north-eastern border regions, most of which were attributed to Al Shabaab. These attacks have claimed the lives of both Kenyan security forces and civilians," the advisory read.

The Ministry of Interior has, in recent years, intensified security operations along the border, deploying additional troops, improving surveillance, and expanding multi-agency patrols.

"The Kenyan security forces have stepped up their presence in affected areas. Armed militia groups also operate within the Boni National Reserve and along the border with Somalia," the advisory read.

This marks the third UK travel advisory issued within weeks. In September, the FCDO released a similar alert warning against travel to eastern parts of Kenya, particularly areas bordering Somalia, citing heightened security risks.

"FCDO now advises against all travel to areas in the east of Kenya, including the border with Somalia, and advises against all but essential travel to some neighbouring areas," the earlier notice stated.

The UK attributed its caution to the continued threat of terrorism from Somalia-based groups. British nationals were urged to avoid all travel to Mandera County; Tarbaj and Wajir East constituencies in Wajir County, except Wajir Town; and all areas of Wajir County within 60 kilometres of the Somalia border.

The FCDO also warned against travel to Garissa County excluding Garissa Town, Lagdera constituency, and parts of Balambala constituency located north and west of the Saka-C81 road corridor.

Kidnapping Alerts

The latest notice comes months after the UK cautioned its citizens about rising cases of kidnapping in Kenya.

In a travel update issued on June 27, British nationals were advised to exercise heightened vigilance, with the UK government warning that Westerners had been targeted in past incidents and that further kidnappings were "very likely."

Notably, the UK advisory followed a similar alert from the United States Embassy in Nairobi.

In March, the US warned of increased kidnapping risks in northern Kenya and parts of Nairobi, advising citizens to reconsider travel to Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties, Tana River, coastal areas north of Malindi, and the Nairobi neighbourhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera due to terrorism, crime and kidnapping threats.