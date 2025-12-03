Tanzania Cautions Clerics Against Using Personal Beliefs in Leading the Nation

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has urged religious leaders to refrain from assuming authority to direct the country based on their personal beliefs.

She emphasized that Tanzania will continue to be governed according to its Constitution, not on religious doctrines.

Speaking today, December 2, 2025, during a meeting with Dar es Salaam elders, President Samia stated that the value of religion cannot be measured by attempts to impose doctrinal positions on the nation, but by how faith is lived within the hearts of believers.

"The strength of religion is in our hearts; there is no overriding here... that my religion should override Tanzania. If I remove it, that's exactly what it becomes," she said.

She further explained that despite various statements issued by religious institutions--including eight statements from TEC there are still disagreements within the institutions themselves, highlighting the difficulty of using such statements as national guidelines.

"Since I took office, eight statements have been issued by TEC, but when you look closely, they contradict each other. The statements don't work effectively," she added.

President Samia emphasized the importance of preserving national unity and solidarity, urging Tanzanians not to allow religious or political differences to divide them. She said that even if someone does not like the leader in power, it is important to exercise patience for the sake of the nation's peace.

"If you don't like the one leading, just tolerate it... all hearts were created," she said.