Tanzania: Dr Samia Condemns Selfish Political Motives That Engineered the Unrest

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed disappointment with a small group of individuals who orchestrated the unrest that occurred during and after this year's General Elections, saying their actions were driven by selfish political motives that sacrificed the well-being of others.

President Samia made the remarks today, December 2, 2025, at a special meeting organized by the Dar es Salaam Regional Elders' Council, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

She emphasized that the right to life and freedom is fundamental and must be protected for every Tanzanian without discrimination.

"Everyone who was injured or lost their life is a fellow Tanzanian with equal rights; no one is above another. The right to live and the right to be free are values we all share. There is no reason for Tanzanians to harm one another or deny each other freedom. It is painful to see a few people orchestrating such chaos with the intention of making their fellow citizens suffer for their selfish political ambitions," President Samia said.

She explained that the unrest had a significant impact on Dar es Salaam, causing major disruptions to economic activities. "Small-scale traders stopped working, street vendors stopped, Kariakoo came to a standstill, our activities halted, and we were forced to remain indoors. This situation even led to an increase in commodity prices," President Samia added.