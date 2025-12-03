Namibia: Former Civil Aviation Boss Simana Dies

Former Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) director Angeline Simana died on Sunday after a short illness.

The NCAA confirmed Simana's death on social media on Tuesday, saying throughout her career, Simana exemplified unwavering dedication, visionary leadership and a passionate commitment to advancing the aviation sector, both locally and internationally.

"During this ditticult time, the NCAA extends its deepest condolences to her family and all who were privileged to know her," the NCAA said.

In January 2022, Simana became the interim secretary general of the African Civil Aviation Commission, an agency of the African Union, after resigning from the NCAA in 2019.

Simana has worked under the works ministry as a transport economist, and was promoted to deputy director of transportation policy before becoming a transportation policy and regulation director in 2007.

